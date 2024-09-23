Princess Cruises Adds a Second Total Solar Eclipse Voyage

Princess Cruises has introduced a second Total Solar Eclipse cruise aboard the new Sun Princess, scheduled for August 2026, according to a press release.

The cruise line has adjusted the Sun Princess itinerary departing from Barcelona on August 8, 2026, to position the ship off the southern coast of Spain on August 12, allowing guests to experience two minutes and 18 seconds of totality during the eclipse.

The 2026 Total Solar Eclipse itineraries include six sailings, offering seven- to 21-day Mediterranean voyages from various popular ports.

“Sun Princess truly lives up to its name, offering an out-of-this-world experience with a front-row seat for a total eclipse of the sun,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Following the incredible response to our solar eclipse voyages last year, we’re thrilled to have both Sky Princess and Sun Princess providing guests with the unique opportunity to experience one of nature’s most breathtaking spectacles.”

The Sun Princess 2026 Total Eclipse Voyage is now available for booking. During the eclipse, guests will gather on the top decks, equipped with safety glasses for viewing. They can also participate in lectures from astronomy experts, enjoy themed treats and drinks and engage in solar system trivia.

The 14-day Total Solar Eclipse Mediterranean cruise aboard the 3,560-guest Sky Princess sails roundtrip from Southampton from August 8 to August 22, 2026. The itinerary includes visits to Cherbourg, France; Bilbao, Spain; Malaga, Spain; Cartagena, Spain; Gibraltar; Lisbon; and La Coruña, Spain.