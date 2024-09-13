P&O Cruises and Time Out Introduce ‘Flavors of Barcelona’ Excursion

P&O Cruises and Time Out are introducing “Flavours of Barcelona,” a new shore experience, as part of their ongoing partnership.

The “Flavours of Barcelona” excursion will be available on selected P&O Cruises, offering guests a culinary tour of the city. This includes a visit to the newly opened Time Out Market Barcelona in Port Vell, where guests can sample a variety of local dishes from top chefs and restaurateurs.

Following the market visit, guests will have the opportunity to explore Barcelona’s Gothic Quarter, visit the Cathedral of the Holy Cross and Saint Eulalia and enjoy a stop at Granja La Pallaresa for chocolate and churros. Guests will then have free time to explore the city further at their leisure.

Carnival UK and P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “We are delighted to offer guests even more opportunities to explore Barcelona and Lisbon with these new shore experiences. Time Out’s unique and trusted content will resonate with a new audience who may have never considered a cruise holiday. These trips offer great opportunities to see all the best bits of these iconic cities, giving an alternative to the typical tourist trail and exploring like a local to have the most unique and authentic experiences.”

Gareth Thomas, director of client experience at Time Out, added: “At Time Out, we’re big believers in getting to know a city like a local, and so are P&O Cruises – which is exactly why we’ve teamed up to curate these bespoke shore experiences. Our Time Out Markets in Lisbon and Barcelona showcase the best chefs in their cities, giving them a platform to really show off their culinary prowess in a buzzing environment.

“Whether travelers are looking for a thrilling helicopter flight, immersing themselves on a walking tour of a historical town or learning to cook like a local – there’s something for all kinds of tastes and interests with Time Out’s recommendations.”