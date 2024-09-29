Norwegian Dawn Repositions to the Mediterranean

After completing a summer deployment in Northern Europe, the Norwegian Dawn started a repositioning cruise to the Mediterranean on Friday.

Departing from France, the ten-night cruise sails to Spain and also features visits to destinations in Portugal, England, and Belgium.

Upon sailing from Le Havre, the Norwegian Cruise Line ship is scheduled to make calls to Zeebrugge, Southampton and Le Verdon,a French port located on the Gironde River that serves as a getaway to Bordeaux.

The Norwegian Dawn is then set to visit La Coruña and Porto before crossing the Strait of Gibraltar and entering the Mediterranean Sea.

After visits to Málaga and Ibiza, the ship ends the open-jaw itinerary in the Spanish port of Barcelona on Oct. 7, 2024.

The ship is then scheduled to depart on a cruise to the Eastern Mediterranean, kicking off a short fall season in the region.

The deployment features a series of nine- to ten-night cruises that sail to Italy, Spain, France, Montenegro, Croatia, Greece, and Turkey.

Sailing from Barcelona, Trieste, and Piraeus, the itineraries feature visits to several ports of call, including Catania, Barcelona, Cannes, Kotor, Dubrovnik, Santorini and Istanbul.

After completing its schedule in Southern Europe, the Norwegian Dawn starts its winter deployment in early November.

During the 2024-25 season, the ship is set to offer itineraries in Africa, the Indian Ocean and the Middle East.

The program starts with a 21-night cruise to the western coast of Africa that pays visits to several unusual cruise destinations, including Dakar in Senegal, Banjul in Gambia, Abidjan in Ivory Coast and Luanda in Angola.

Before ending the cruise in Cape Town, the Norwegian Dawn is also set to make calls to São Tomé and Príncipe, as well as the Canary Islands, Morocco and Namibia.

Extending through late March 2025, the deployment includes departures from Doha and Port Louis, in addition to Cape Town.