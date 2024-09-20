Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Montreal Welcomes Le Lyrial and Seven Seas Grandeur

Maiden call ceremony for Lyrial

The Port of Montreal welcomed two maiden cruise calls on recently, according to a statement.

As per the maritime tradition, the inaugural ship visits were commemorated with plaque exchanges, first with Stanislas Devorsine, captain of Ponant’s Le Lyrial at the Grand Quay Observatory Tower (pictured) and then with Luciano Montesanto, captain of Regent Seven Seas’ Grandeur.

The Seven Seas Grandeur arrived while sailing its 11-day, one-way voyage from New York to Montreal. In addition to Montreal, stops also included St. John’s, Halifax and Quebec in Canada.

Lyrial

After a day spent at the port, Le Lyrial departed for the port of Quebec, Canada, where it was expected to arrive the following day.

Montreal expects an additional eight maiden calls this cruise season, including from Oceania Cruises’ Nautica, Fred. Olsen Cruises’ Borealis and Azamara Cruises’ Azamara Journey.

