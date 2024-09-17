Massport Names Lauren Gleason as New Port Director

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) announced the appointment of Lauren Gleason as port director, overseeing all Maritime business operations.

Gleason, who has been with Massport since 2017, previously served as Interim Port Director, Chief Administrative Officer and Deputy Port Director of Business Development.

In her new role, Gleason will manage business planning, strategic initiatives, financial oversight and safety and security within Massport’s Maritime division.

“Lauren has been a steadfast champion for the Port, showcasing her valuable expertise in the many areas of our maritime operations,” said Massport CEO Rich Davey.

“I know she will continue to work tirelessly to expand Massport’s presence and influence in both the cargo and cruise industries, drive economic growth for Boston and Massachusetts, and improve the overall position of the Port of Boston on a global scale. I’m thrilled to have her on my leadership team and confident that she will continue to harness new opportunities to keep connecting New England to the world through our maritime facilities.”

Gleason holds dual degrees in Global Business Management and Spanish Language and Literature from the University of Rhode Island. She serves on the boards of the Associated Industries of Massachusetts International Business Council and The Propeller Club of the Port of Boston, and co-leads Massport’s Female Employee Resource Group. Additionally, she is actively involved with industry associations including the Coalition of New England Companies for Trade (CONECT), Cruise Canada New England Association (CCNE), American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA), The Women’s Edge Leadership Program, and the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Women’s Leadership Program.