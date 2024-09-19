Lindblad to Expand Operations in the Amazon with Chartered Ship

Lindblad Expeditions today launched a series of cruises for sale in 2026 along the Upper Amazon River and Peru onboard the Delfin III.

According to the company, the 42-guest ship will be chartered for the operation, more than doubling its capacity in the region.

“The untouched wilds of the Peruvian Amazon have long fascinated intrepid explorers and modern travelers alike, making our one-of-a-kind small-ship expeditions along the Upper Amazon particularly alluring to our guests. Given the popularity of these sailings, when the opportunity presented itself to charter Delfin II’s sister ship, the Delfin III, and more than double our occupancy in the region—from one ship with 28 guests to two ships with 70 guests—we simply couldn’t say no,” said Trey Byus, chief expedition officer at Lindblad Expeditions.

“The Delfin III is a welcome addition to our chartered fleet; with 21 well-appointed suites wrapped in floor-to-ceiling panoramic glass, a sprawling sundeck with a whirlpool hot tub, a spa and gym, and a star-worthy menu featuring locally inspired dishes and regional delicacies, this ship will allow guests to explore one of the world’s most extreme places in extreme comfort,” he added.

According to Lindblad, the ship offers sustainable, handmade furniture, as well as art and textiles from the local surroundings of the Amazon region.

Designed to spotlight the nature and culture of the destination, the Delfin III will enter service for Lindblad Expeditions – National Geographic in January 2026.

The six- and ten-night itineraries navigate winding jungle waterways, the company said, while exploring the flooded forest of Pacaya-Samiria National Reserve.

Joining its sister ship, the Delfin II, the ship is set to offer two new itineraries that explore Peru’s Upper Amazon and the Ucayali and Marañón rivers.

With the addition of the new ship, Lindblad Expeditions’ fleet now includes 20 owned, chartered, and leased vessels, the company said.