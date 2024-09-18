Twitter Facebook Linkedin
HX Launches 2026-27 Season, Celebrates 130 Years of Exploration

Roald Amundsen

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) has announced its 2026-27 season, marking its 130th year of exploration and introducing new itineraries in Antarctica, Alaska, Greenland, Norway and the Galápagos, according to a press release.

“These are the best destinations done better than ever,” said Alex McNeil, chief expedition officer (CXO). “We’re building on over a century of maritime expertise by enhancing local partnerships and community-focused experiences, ensuring a lasting, positive impact wherever we go.”

A highlight of the season, the Solar Eclipse Expedition, sailing on August 12, 2026, will take travelers to Svalbard, Greenland and Iceland to witness a rare total solar eclipse over East Greenland. This special voyage celebrates HX’s long history in Arctic exploration, dating back to its first expedition in 1896.

Starting in January 2026, the Ultimate Norway expedition will offer a seven-night journey through Norway’s Lyngen Alps, Lofoten Islands, Vesterålen and Senja. This trip will feature polar nights and the Northern Lights, with an additional holiday-themed voyage available later in the year.

In Alaska, HX will introduce two new itineraries: a nine-night voyage titled Fjords of the Great Land from Vancouver to Seward, and a twelve-night Where the Mountains Meet the Sea voyage that covers the Inside Passage and other key Alaskan regions.

The new Iconic Antarctica – The Explorer’s Route will provide a nine-day exploration of the Antarctic Peninsula, including remote areas such as the South Shetland Islands and the Weddell Sea. This itinerary begins and ends in Buenos Aires.

For European travelers, HX will offer new voyages departing from Dover and Hamburg. These expeditions will explore Europe’s west coast and include new Svalbard itineraries, covering Norway’s fjords and the coast of Svalbard.

