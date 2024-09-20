Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Hurtigruten Launches UK Tour to Promote Norwegian Cruises to Travel Agents

Road Show

Hurtigruten has launched a UK tour for travel agents to showcase its expertise in Norwegian coastal cruising.

The tour began in Ipswich and continued to Chichester, with evening events scheduled at Cineworld cinemas in Cheltenham and Ashton-under-Lyne throughout September. The events aim to educate agents on Norway’s travel appeal, including optimal ways to experience the Northern Lights and Midnight Sun, and to provide insights into effectively selling Hurtigruten’s offerings, the company stated.

 James Howlett, head of UK sales at Hurtigruten, said: “We are experiencing high demand in the UK for sailings to Norway, which is testament to the relationships we’ve built with our trade agent partners and their commitment to us. Norway is a must-visit destination, and our roadshow provides the opportunity to speak to these agents to explain all the country has to offer and why Hurtigruten is the perfect option for their customers. The support we have received from the UK travel agent community continues to grow, and we look forward to hosting future roadshows across other parts of the UK and beyond.”

All agents who attend the events will be entered into a prize draw to win a 12-day Norway sailing for two.

Event dates and locations:

  • September 10, Cineworld Ipswich
  • September 11, Cineworld Chichester
  • September 17, Cineworld Cheltenham
  • September 18, Cineworld Ashton-under-Lyne

 

Photo: Iain Powell, VP Sales & Marketing UK & EMEA Hurtigruten, helps agents in Chichester to discover Norway.

 

