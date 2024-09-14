Fred. Olsen Partners with TUI Musement for Independent Shore Ex

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has partnered with TUI Musement to offer guests more opportunities for independent exploration during their cruises, the company announced in a press release.

Through this collaboration, guests can purchase tickets for various attractions, including the Chocolate Museum in Cologne and access to seven renowned archaeological sites in Athens. Additionally, guests can book activities such as bike rentals in Amsterdam, hop-on and hop-off bus tours in multiple cities, as well as a tiramisu-making class in Italy.

Stephanie Farrow, itinerary product and destination experience manager at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “We are really excited to be working with TUI Musement to help promote independent exploration in our ports of call.

“While many of our guests love going on our organized shore tours, there are several who prefer the opportunity to head ashore and explore independently. At the same time, these guests may like to experience some of the attractions or museums available in various destinations.

“TUI Musement can help our guests not wanting to take part in an organized excursion, make the most of their time in port. This collaboration is just another example of how we continue to put our guests at the heart of everything we do to deliver unforgettable experiences.”

From September to December 2024, the Bolette, Borealis and Balmoral will visit a range of destinations, including the Azores, the Norwegian Fjords, Iceland and the Adriatic coast.

Nishank Gopalkrishnan, chief commercial officer at TUI Musement, the tours and activities division of TUI Group, said: “Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is pioneering in the cruise industry, and we are delighted to partner with them in offering more top-quality options for guests to explore and experience a destination.

“This is a very innovative collaboration that will positively disrupt the cruise industry, and further reinforces TUI Musement’s position as the tours and activities partner of choice for the world’s leading travel businesses.”

TUI Musement is providing a platform integrated with the existing Fred. Olsen digital touchpoints and infrastructure, enabling a seamless experience for customers. The platform is populated with thousands of excursions, activities and attraction tickets that can be instantly booked online and cover all of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ ports of call.