Fred. Olsen Offers Free Drinks on Select 2024 and 2025 Sailings

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is offering guests a free drinks package on select 2024 and 2025 voyages booked by October 31, according to a press release.

Sailing aboard the Bolette, Borealis and Balmoral, itineraries included in the offer will feature visits to Christmas markets in the Baltic, exploring Morocco and the cliffside towns of the Amalfi Coast as well as the chance to join a Mystery Cruise.

Sailings are available from Southampton, Dover, Portsmouth, Liverpool, Newcastle and Rosyth, with durations ranging from five to 22 nights.

Doug Glenwright, director of customer experience at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “Here at Fred. Olsen Cruises, we channel our 175 years of experience into making every single day on board special for our guests.

“At the very heart of this experience is our wonderful crew, whose warm and attentive service is a hallmark of a Fred. Olsen cruise. Each team member goes above and beyond to ensure that our guests’ time on board is filled with remarkable moments that become cherished memories lasting a lifetime.

“Onboard, guests can enjoy a range of activities, including regional cookery demonstrations, hosted dance classes and stargazing sessions on deck, all designed to enhance their enjoyment and understanding of the destinations on the itinerary.

“We carefully craft our onboard experience, just as we take great care when designing our itineraries to ensure we take guests to beautiful destinations at the best times of year and include the most imaginative, scenic sailing routes, some of which are only accessible on smaller ships.”

Featured itineraries include: