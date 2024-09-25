Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Expedition Leader to be Honored for Inuit Training Program

web adventure canada jasonedmunds 2018 990451079e04513c

Turning the Tide in Newfoundland and Labrador will celebrate Jason Edmunds, director and expedition leader at Adventure Canada, with its 2024 Next Wave Marine Leadership Award at its annual awards gala being held in St. John’s on September 28.

The organization recognizes excellence, leadership, and dedication in the marine industry of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Edmunds, who hails from Nain in Labrador, founded the Nalunaiqsijiit training program in collaboration with the Nunavut government and the Association of Arctic Expedition Cruise Operators. The program is designed to train Inuit candidates from Nunavut to work in the expedition cruise sector.

He is also described as an active and engaged mentor for Adventure Canada team members both young and old.

In a prepared statement, Edmunds said: “To have your hard work and dedication recognized is always appreciated, but when it is for being a positive role model for Inuit and youth in our industry, it means something more.”

