Disinfection Solution Used by Norwegian Proved Effective Against Monkeypox

EcoloxTech has announced that its eco-friendly hypochlorous acid (HOCL) disinfection systems have been proven effective against the monkeypox virus.

In a joint press release with Norwegian Cruise Line, the companies said that the partnership, which started in 2016, puts Norwegian at the forefront of integrating sustainable and innovative sanitation practices.

Recent studies have shown that HOCL is highly effective against threats from emerging pathogens, including the monkeypox virus, strengthening the cruise line’s commitment to passenger safety, the release said.

It added that the hypochlorous acid (HOCL) disinfection systems have seen continued success since being introduced, replacing a range of conventional chemicals, such as chlorine, peroxide-based cleaners and other solvents and detergents supplied by bulk chemical manufacturers.

“These chemicals, while effective in sanitizing, presented several challenges: they required PPE to handle, were costly to transport and, in some cases, caused damage to the vessels’ interiors,” the companies said.

After a notable incident that caused significant damage to the ship’s furnishings, Norwegian Cruise Line began to explore alternatives for sanitation.

EcoloxTech’s HOCL technology emerged as the ideal choice, the press release said, noting that, unlike traditional chemical disinfectants, the product is produced on-site using simple electrolysis equipment.

Now implemented across Norwegian Cruise Line’s fleet, the system has led to significant operational efficiencies, including a drastic reduction in shipping costs and the elimination of the need to store conventional sanitizing chemicals onboard, the companies added.

Another advantage of HOCL is its environmental friendliness, the release highlighted. As an entirely non-toxic solution, the product is said to break down into a simple saline solution after use, leaving no harmful residues.

“This aligns perfectly with Norwegian’s commitment to sustainability, offering a powerful, effective, and eco-conscious approach to sanitation,” the release said.