Cunard Unveils 2025 South America Excursions

Cunard has announced its return to South America in 2025, offering shore excursions of up to five days, according to a press release.

The line will resume operations in the region for the first time since 2020 with Queen Victoria’s 78-night South America Discovery voyage. The roundtrip sailing departs from Southampton on January 9, 2025.

Tom Mahoney, director of UK sales at Cunard, said: “Our South America shore experiences allow guests to immerse themselves in the region’s rich history, vibrant culture and breathtaking landscapes. Each itinerary has been thoughtfully curated to offer a blend of iconic landmarks and lesser-known hidden gems ensuring our guests can truly experience the unique beauty of South America.”

The upcoming 78-night South America voyage aboard Queen Victoria will feature stops at destinations such as Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro, Patagonia, the Chilean fjords, Callao and Salvador.

Guests will have the option to embark on various excursions, including:

Four-Day Overland to Machu Picchu: A journey through Peru’s mountains to visit Machu Picchu, featuring a stop in an Andean village to meet Quechua-speaking locals and visits to Sacsayhuaman fortress and the sacred site of Koricancha.

Five-Day Overland to the Galapagos: A wildlife adventure in the Galapagos Islands, including a two-day boat tour with options to explore Bartolome, Seymour, Plazas, Santa Fe, Floreana, or Isabela islands, culminating with a visit to the Twin Craters on Santa Cruz Island.

Four-Day Iguassu Falls: A scenic adventure featuring a panoramic tour of Salvador, rafting, helicopter rides, jungle treks, and visits to the Argentinian and Brazilian sides of Iguassu Falls.

Snapshot of Salvador: A city tour showcasing key landmarks such as Carlos Gomes Avenue, Campo Grande Square and Sete de Setembro Avenue.

Grand Tour of Lima: A tour of Lima’s historic Plaza Mayor and Santo Domingo Convent, along with visits to the modern districts of San Isidro and Miraflores.

Off the Beaten Track to Codpa Village: A desert drive to visit Codpa Village in the Atacama, with stops at the Presencias Tutelares sculptures and a tasting of Pintatani wine.

Best of Rio: A guided tour of Rio de Janeiro, including Sugar Loaf Mountain via cable car, scenic drives along Copacabana, Ipanema and Leblon beaches, and a visit to the Christ the Redeemer statue.

Copacabana Beach: A five-hour beach visit to Copacabana.

Sunset Schooner Cruise: A three-hour cruise along Rio’s coastline, offering views of Flamengo, Botafogo, Urca, Sugar Loaf Mountain, and the Niterói beaches.

Highlights of Montecristi and Manta: A guided tour from Manta to Montecristi, including a weaving demonstration of the traditional Toquilla hat.

Sights of Buenos Aires and Dinner & Tango Show: A city tour of Buenos Aires, followed by an authentic dinner and tango performance.

The voyage will also feature a World Voyage cocktail party, a shoreside gala event, a commemorative gift and a dedicated World Voyage concierge.