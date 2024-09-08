Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cunard to Visit Over 250 Agents in Biggest Ever Sales Blitz

Queen Anne

Cunard will visit over 250 travel agents across 70 stores during CLIA Cruise Week (September 16-20), according to a press release.

A team of seven, along with head office staff, will provide agents with updates, promotional materials and rewards. They will also introduce the “Pay As You Earn” feature for the Shine Rewards Club, allowing agents to use points toward booking Cunard voyages throughout the year. The initiative will include visits to three major travel agency head offices.

Tom Mahoney, director of UK Sales at Cunard, said: “We are as committed as ever to supporting our travel agent community and working together to create unforgettable experiences for our mutual customers. These visits are a brilliant opportunity for the Cunard team to learn more about the issues impacting our travel agent partners, whilst providing key brand insights and enhancing stakeholder relationships.

“Our dedicated sales team will be working tirelessly to showcase our extraordinary Cunard fleet and unique on-board experiences. The future of luxury travel is incredibly bright, which is why we can’t wait to get on the road and bring our new propositions to life.”

 

