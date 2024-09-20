Cruise Drives Economic Impact in Vancouver

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority has released the findings of a recent economic impact study that each cruise ship injects about $3 million into the local economy. This includes spending by passengers and crew on food, drink, accommodations and experiences, as well as spending by the cruise lines provisioning, fueling and maintaining their ships.

Local spending by passengers, crew and cruise lines amounted to more than $1.1 billion last year, with the cruise lines spending an estimated $600 million on local goods and services, according to a statement from the port authority. In addition, it is estimated that passengers spend an average of about $450 each on hotels, restaurants, shopping, tours and local attractions.

As the season comes to a close, Vancouver expects that a total of 1.27 million passengers will have passed through the Canada Place cruise terminal. Half of those passengers have sailed on Holland America Line or Princess Cruises ships, making 77 and 61 calls each between May and September.

In terms of local suppliers, the port authority pointed to fresh seafood, which is being supplied to Holland America, among others, for its global fresh fish program. The cruise line promises fresh fish from port to plate within 48 hours sailing from Vancouver.

The cruise sector is also reported to be the port’s second largest employment generator, directly contributing 9,500 jobs.

Photo: The Grand Princess loading provisions in Vancouver