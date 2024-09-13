Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Costa Cruises Launches World’s First Floating Heineken Bistro

heineken star club & bistro

Costa Cruises is elevating its onboard beer experience with the debut of the Heineken Star Club & Bistro on the Costa Toscana.

The new venue, the world’s first floating Heineken bistro, combines a selection of international beers—including Heineken, Newcastle, Affligem, Lagunitas IPA, and Paulaner WeissBier—with a unique beer cocktail menu.

The beer cocktails menu includes:

  • Ale Sangria: Lager, Vodka, Ginger Syrup, Sugar, and Nutmeg.
  • Frittz: Lager, Cointreau, Sparkling Wine, and Lemon.
  • Tirini One: Lager, Tequila, Red Bull, and Orange.
  • Midori Spritz: Lager and Midori.
  • Beer Julep: Lager, Lime, Sugar, Strawberry, Pineapple, Cherry, and Hurricane Rum.
  • Heineken Spritz: Lager, Aperol, and Orange.

 

The Sbritz cocktail menu includes:

  • Sbritz Hugo: Lager, Fabbri Elderflower Syrup, and Soda.
  • Due Soli Sbritz: Lager, Fabbri Bergamot Syrup, Fabbri Mandarin Syrup, and Soda.
  • Sbritz Skiwasser: Lager, Fabbri Raspberry Syrup, Lemon Juice, and Soda.
  • Ocean Blue Sbritz: Lager, Falernum, Fabbri Tropical Blu Syrup, and Soda.
  • Marendry Sbritz: Lager, Marendry, Fabbri Black Cherry Syrup, and Soda.
  • Dark Sbritz: Lager, Marendry Bitter, Fabbri Gum Nero, Fabbri Black Cherry Syrup, and Soda.
  • Sbritz Hugo Rosé: Lager, Fabbri Elderflower Syrup, Fabbri Fruits of the Forest Syrup, and Soda.
  • Tropical Sbritz: Lager, Fabbri Passion Fruit Syrup, Aperol, and Soda.

 

