Costa Cruises Launches World’s First Floating Heineken Bistro

Costa Cruises is elevating its onboard beer experience with the debut of the Heineken Star Club & Bistro on the Costa Toscana.
The new venue, the world’s first floating Heineken bistro, combines a selection of international beers—including Heineken, Newcastle, Affligem, Lagunitas IPA, and Paulaner WeissBier—with a unique beer cocktail menu.
The beer cocktails menu includes:
- Ale Sangria: Lager, Vodka, Ginger Syrup, Sugar, and Nutmeg.
- Frittz: Lager, Cointreau, Sparkling Wine, and Lemon.
- Tirini One: Lager, Tequila, Red Bull, and Orange.
- Midori Spritz: Lager and Midori.
- Beer Julep: Lager, Lime, Sugar, Strawberry, Pineapple, Cherry, and Hurricane Rum.
- Heineken Spritz: Lager, Aperol, and Orange.
The Sbritz cocktail menu includes:
- Sbritz Hugo: Lager, Fabbri Elderflower Syrup, and Soda.
- Due Soli Sbritz: Lager, Fabbri Bergamot Syrup, Fabbri Mandarin Syrup, and Soda.
- Sbritz Skiwasser: Lager, Fabbri Raspberry Syrup, Lemon Juice, and Soda.
- Ocean Blue Sbritz: Lager, Falernum, Fabbri Tropical Blu Syrup, and Soda.
- Marendry Sbritz: Lager, Marendry, Fabbri Black Cherry Syrup, and Soda.
- Dark Sbritz: Lager, Marendry Bitter, Fabbri Gum Nero, Fabbri Black Cherry Syrup, and Soda.
- Sbritz Hugo Rosé: Lager, Fabbri Elderflower Syrup, Fabbri Fruits of the Forest Syrup, and Soda.
- Tropical Sbritz: Lager, Fabbri Passion Fruit Syrup, Aperol, and Soda.