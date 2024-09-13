Costa Cruises Launches World’s First Floating Heineken Bistro

Costa Cruises is elevating its onboard beer experience with the debut of the Heineken Star Club & Bistro on the Costa Toscana.

The new venue, the world’s first floating Heineken bistro, combines a selection of international beers—including Heineken, Newcastle, Affligem, Lagunitas IPA, and Paulaner WeissBier—with a unique beer cocktail menu.

The beer cocktails menu includes:

Ale Sangria: Lager, Vodka, Ginger Syrup, Sugar, and Nutmeg.

Frittz: Lager, Cointreau, Sparkling Wine, and Lemon.

Tirini One: Lager, Tequila, Red Bull, and Orange.

Midori Spritz: Lager and Midori.

Beer Julep: Lager, Lime, Sugar, Strawberry, Pineapple, Cherry, and Hurricane Rum.

Heineken Spritz: Lager, Aperol, and Orange.

The Sbritz cocktail menu includes: