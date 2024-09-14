Columbia Shipmanagement Reports Decrease in Medical Disembarkations

Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM), a member of the Columbia Group, reported a significant reduction in emergency medical disembarkations.

According to a company statement, this improvement is due to proactive health measures and early intervention strategies implemented in partnership with the OneCare Group and Marine Medical Solutions (MMS). Enhanced telemedicine technologies have also contributed to better management of onboard medical emergencies, the company added.

Captain Faouzi Fradi, Columbia Group director of crewing and Training, said: “Since we started using the services of the OneCare Group, particularly Marine Medical Solutions, the handling of medical emergencies onboard has become more effective and efficient. The recommendations for medical evacuations have become more justifiable when needed. In the past, we often had to arrange evacuations based on diagnoses derived from emails or phone calls with the Master describing the sickness or injury. Now, with the support of MMS through OneCare, including video consultations between MMS doctors, the Master, and the affected crew member, we can ensure a more thorough and accurate diagnosis. This leads to better decision-making when it comes to medical evacuations, making them more justified than ever before.”

Captain Fradi added: “Thanks to the daily monitoring, accurate prescriptions, and timely medical support provided by MMS through the OneCare Group, we’ve seen numerous cases where onboard treatment has been sufficient until the vessel reaches the next port, ensuring the well-being of our crew without the need for emergency disembarkations.”

Doctor Jens Tülsner, CEO of MMS, said: “Early medical intervention significantly improves outcomes and prevents complications. We strongly encourage seafarers to seek timely medical assistance to avoid severe health issues and unnecessary evacuations.”