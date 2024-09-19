Celestyal Announces New Shore Excursions for Arabian Gulf Cruises

Celestyal has released details of the shore excursions available on its new “Iconic Arabia” itineraries, which will be offered for the first time in 2025.

According to a press release, the new cruise is part of the company’s 2025-26 cruise season in the Arabian Gulf.

After debuting in the region in November this year, the Celestyal Journey will be joined by the Celestyal Discovery in the region in late 2025 for itineraries departing from Abu Dhabi.

The ship’s three- and four-night cruises are available from December 2025 through February 2026, and again from December 2026 through February 2027.

The three-night itineraries visit the ports of Doha, Qatar and Sir Bani Yas Island, UAE, and have 25 shore excursions available to book now, while the four-night option includes Fujairah, UAE, Muscat and Khasab, Oman, with 34 tours available.

According to Celestyal, the excursions offer a range of half- and full-day options and include seven of the cruise line’s premium “Authentic Encounters.”

The product was created to provide unique experiences with local people and attractions, the company said, with group sizes limited to 12 guests or fewer.

“Celestyal tends to index highly with a more culturally curious traveler. We are renowned for our immersive, authentic travel experiences, and we couldn’t be more excited to replicate this ethos in our new winter home of the Arabian Gulf,” said Lee Haslett, chief commercial officer at Celestyal.

“Our recently announced shore excursions truly capture the essence of these fantastic destinations. From the rich history of Sir Bani Yas Island to the modern marvels of Abu Dhabi, our excursions are designed to offer our guests unforgettable experiences. Whether it’s exploring ancient sites, engaging with local traditions, or seeking adrenaline-fueled adventures, our shore excursions provide something for everyone, ensuring that our guests create lasting memories,” he added.

Among the highlights of the shore excursion program is the “Get Closer to Nature” tour. According to Celestyal, the half-day excursion takes guests to discover the nature of Arabian Wildlife Park on Sir Bani Yas Island, with prices starting at $98 per person.

Passengers will also be able to experience the local culture in Fujairah with the “Fujairah & Khorfakkan Traditions” tour.

The full-day excursion is described by Celestyal as an “Authentic Encounter” that focuses on local culture and traditions, while visiting Bait Sheikh Saeed bin Hamad Al Qasimi’s house, the Fujairah Sheikh Zayed Mosque, and the Fujairah Museum Fort. Prices for the tour start at $177 per person.