Carnival Unveils New Sailings from U.S. Ports

Carnival Cruise Line has unveiled a range of new 2026-27 sailings from both the East and West coasts, with itineraries departing from Miami, Port Canaveral, Norfolk and San Francisco.

“In addition to extending our successful deployment schedules in Miami, Port Canaveral and Norfolk, the Carnival Luminosa will bring a new experience to our seasonal homeport of San Francisco for the 2026 Alaska season. These new sailings also introduce some truly stellar additions to our Carnival Journeys program of longer sailings, with a transatlantic cruise from Barcelona to Miami on Carnival Horizon and Carnival Luminosa’s transpacific voyages from Brisbane to San Francisco visiting Fiji, Tahiti and Hawaii, and San Francisco to Yokohama (Tokyo) visiting Alaska and Japan,” said Fred Stein, vice president of deployment for Carnival Cruise Line.

The Carnival Luminosa will homeport in San Francisco for the first time, beginning with a 22-day transpacific voyage from Brisbane, Australia, in April 2026, before embarking on Alaska cruises through September. The ship will also offer Baja Mexico sailings and an 18-day transpacific journey to Japan in September 2026.

From Miami, the Carnival Horizon will operate six- and eight-day Caribbean cruises starting in summer 2026, along with a 13-day transatlantic voyage from Barcelona.

The Carnival Vista will sail from Port Canaveral, offering six- and eight-day Caribbean itineraries with stops at destinations like Celebration Key and Half Moon Cay.

The Carnival Sunshine will offer a variety of four- to nine-day sailings from Norfolk, visiting Bermuda, the Bahamas, the Caribbean and Canada.