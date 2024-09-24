Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Carnival Cruise Line Adds New Sailings from Galveston and Jacksonville

Carnival Elation

Carnival Cruise Line has expanded its cruise offerings from Galveston, Texas, and Jacksonville, Florida, unveiling new sailings through spring 2027, according to a press release.

These new itineraries provide additional opportunities for guests to visit destinations in Mexico, the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

A key highlight is the addition of the 16-day Carnival Miracle repositioning cruise, part of the Carnival Journeys program. Departing Seattle for Galveston on September 26, 2026, this voyage will follow the ship’s Alaska season and feature a Panama Canal transit with stops in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Puntarenas, Costa Rica.

After arriving in Galveston, the Miracle will offer a range of sailings in 2026 and 2027. These include four-day weekend getaways to Cozumel, five-day cruises to Progreso and Yucatán and other 10-day itineraries that explore Eastern and Western Caribbean destinations. 

Guests will visit Celebration Key and Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas, as well as Grand Turk and Amber Cove. Select itineraries will visit destinations such as Belize, Mahogany Bay and Montego Bay, with options to explore Costa Rica and Colon, Panama, where shore excursions to the Panama Canal are available.

Meanwhile, in Jacksonville, the Carnival Elation will continue year-round service with a range of Bahamas cruises. Guests can choose from four- and five-day itineraries departing on Thursdays and Saturdays. The sailings will include visits to Celebration Key, Nassau, and Bimini, with some five-day itineraries adding stops at Half Moon Cay or Princess Cays.

