Carnival Adjusts Itineraries Due to Storm Helene

Carnival Cruise Line is adjusting itineraries of at least two of its ships due to the current path of tropical storm Helene, which is impacting the Gulf of Mexico.

According to an update shared by the company, the Carnival Paradise and the Carnival Valor had their current cruises changed this Tuesday.

“Because of the timing of the storm and its movement into the Gulf of Mexico, some itineraries have already been adjusted,” said Amy Sweezey, weather contributor for Carnival Cruise Line.

The two vessels canceled their visits to Cozumel on Tuesday to sail away from tropical storm Helene’s projected path in Mexico, she added.

While the Carnival Valor spent the day at sea, the Carnival Paradise replaced its visit to Cozumel with a call to Costa Maya.

Carnival’s Fleet Operations Center in Miami is in close contact with officials in homeports and onboard ships to monitor other potential adjustments, Sweezey said.

Vessels that may see changes over the next few days include the Carnival Horizon, the Carnival Breeze and the Carnival Elation.

“Guests who are onboard hear about any changes from our team on the ships. If you are preparing for an upcoming cruise that could be impacted by the storm, especially if your homeport is in the path, please watch your emails closely,” she added.

Passengers set to sail from Tampa and Jacksonville are more likely to be affected by Helene, she added, noting that both ports are in the cone of the potential path of the storm.

“Under the current scenario, the Port of Tampa Bay has already advised that their current cruise schedule for the next several days will be impacted,” Carnival said in a statement.

It is still to be determined what that means for the Carnival Paradise, which is scheduled to sail from the port on Thursday, the company added.

“As the safety of our guests and crew is our priority, we will continue to watch the storm and factor in guidance from the National Hurricane Center, U.S. Coast Guard and the local port authorities to provide timely updates as more information becomes available,” Carnival said.