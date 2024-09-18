Bureau Veritas Grants AIP for Ponant’s Swap2Zero Concept Ship

Bureau Veritas has granted approval in principle (AIP) to Ponant for its new twin-screw sailing passenger vessel concept, Swap2Zero.

The vessel concept, 186.2 meters in length, is designed for transoceanic voyages with close to zero emissions based on three principles: energy efficiency, energy sobriety, and the optimized use of renewable resources, according Bureau Veritas. Wind propulsion is the primary method of propulsion, supplemented by solar power, hydrogen fuel cells and renewable fuels such as bio and e-methane.

Key features of the Swap2Zero project include the ability to achieve up to 50 percent wind-assisted propulsion and provide up to one month of operational autonomy. It can operate for 15 days without wind at a speed of 10 knots, or up to 30 days with 50 percent wind assistance.

The concept also incorporates approximately 1,000 square meters of solar panels, proton exchange membrane (PEM) and solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC), batteries and renewable liquid hydrogen.

In addition are dual-fuel engines certified for biodiesel and biogas for Safe Return to Port (SRtP) compliance.

A notable aspect of the vessel concept, according to Bureau Veritas, is its advanced carbon capture system, designed to capture and store CO2 emissions, which may be reused or securely stored. There are also waste heat and cold recovery systems aboard, contributing to its overall sustainability.

The AIP has been granted in accordance to such conventions as SOLAS, ILLC, MARPOL and the IGF Code and also aligns with Bureau Veritas’ rules for the classification of steel ships, wind propulsion systems and hydrogen fueled ships.