Bay Street Manufacturing Acquires CKI Solutions

Bay Street Manufacturing has announced the acquisition of CKI Solutions, a Florida-based company specializing in innovative bedding accessories.

A division of Cadence Keen Innovations, CKI Solutions is known for products such as the Bed MadeEZ mattress lifter and zip-off-top encasements, which serve the cruise, hospitality, hotel and retail sectors.

This acquisition, which integrates CKI Solutions into Bay Street Manufacturing’s portfolio aims to enhance the company’s product offerings. CKI Solutions has established a notable presence in the hospitality industry, serving notable clients such as Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Rosewood Hotels, Comfort Inn, Royal Caribbean and Carnival.

“We are thrilled about our acquisition of CKI Solutions and its incredible products, customers, and relationships across the industry,” said Greg Hall, president of Bay Street Manufacturing. “We look forward to a smooth continuation of the successful path charted by Sam Montross, Steven Gordon, and everyone who made CKI Solutions a stellar company for nearly three decades.”

“The challenging part of selling our profitable company was to match the sale with a company who would continue the integrity of CKI Solutions, ensuring the customers, employees and suppliers would benefit from the growth under the new owner,” added Sam Montross, inventor and CEO of CKI Solutions. “Besides the ability to replace some overseas goods with quality Canadian and USA made products, the most important factor was finding management who embraced the same sincere attitude of developing long term relationships instead of just quick sales revenue.”