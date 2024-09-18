AmaWaterways Launches ‘Enticing Douro’ Itinerary

AmaWaterways has expanded its offerings for Spanish-speaking travelers with the addition of the “Enticing Douro” itinerary to its Latin Touch series for 2025.

Departing November 25, 2025, aboard the 102-passenger AmaDouro, the eight-day cruise will sail from Porto to Vega de Terrón, Spain, with prices starting at $3,283 per person, double occupancy. A three-night pre-cruise Lisbon package is also available.

Led by a bilingual Cruise Manager, the Latin Touch Enticing Douro itinerary offers daily tours with Spanish-speaking guides, a range of Spanish-language cruise programs and menus featuring local and gourmet cuisine. The cruise will also include Zumba classes and two evenings of Latin-inspired entertainment.

Highlights include visits to Porto’s UNESCO-listed landmarks, a day trip to Salamanca, wine experiences in the Douro Valley and the option for active excursions like hiking in Castelo Rodrigo.