AIDAprima Trials 100% Renewable Bio Marine Fuel

On September 5, 2024, AIDA Cruises refueled the AIDAprima with 100 percent renewable Bio Marine Fuel for the first time in the port of Rotterdam.

According to a press release, this pilot project aims to evaluate the fuel’s performance in regular operations for potential future use. The sustainable biofuel, produced from advanced feedstocks such as organic waste and residue, was supplied by VARO Energy. It is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 85 percent compared to conventional fossil fuels.

“We are focused on identifying advanced fuels and technologies we can use to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In our search for the fuel mix of the future, we have been gathering valuable experience through trials using various biofuels since 2022, and we continue to closely cooperate with experts from industry and science to develop new approaches to continuously reduce emissions,” said AIDA Cruises President Felix Eichhorn.

“In order to achieve a sustainable future, we need a growing supply of biofuels and other low-carbon alternative fuels – available globally at scale and at marketable prices.”

After refueling in Rotterdam, the AIDAprima will test the biofuel during its upcoming voyages from Hamburg through Norway’s fjords. The fuel’s performance will be assessed to determine its potential for future use across the AIDA fleet.

“Since 2019 VARO has successfully developed, blended and supplied a diverse range of biofuels for marine bunkering. Our products include B30/B100, HVO (up to 100 percent) and various low-FAME biofuel blends. We are excited to supply AIDAprima, working with AIDA and Carnival Corporation, the world’s largest cruise company, added Sacha Konan, country president/vice president of commercial, Benelux and France at VARO Energy.

“This operation, taking place near our Rotterdam office, reflects our ongoing efforts to support marine customers in their decarbonization journey as the industry adapts to new regulations. We look forward to continuing our work with AIDA and expanding our biofuel offerings in the ARA region and beyond.”