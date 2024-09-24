AIDA and Oslo Open New Shore Power Facility

AIDA Cruises and the Port of Oslo have inaugurated a new shore power system, allowing cruise ships to connect to clean energy while docked, according to a press release.

The AIDAluna marked the occasion as the first ship to use the system on Sept. 24.

Vice Mayor Anita Leirvik North and Port of Oslo’s Commercial Director, Einar Marthinussen, officiated the launch with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, officially putting the system into operation after a successful test phase.

“We are very pleased to be able to supply our AIDA ships with shore power in the port of Oslo, an important port in Northern Europe. Shore power is a relevant technology for us on the way to net-zero emissions in ship operations. With the commissioning of this system, our cruise ships can now obtain green energy from shore in 12 ports in six European countries,” said Dirk Inger, SVP public affairs, communication and sustainability at AIDA Cruises.

Since 2004, AIDA has incorporated shore power into its ship designs to reduce emissions while docked. The company continues to expand its use of this technology across European ports, with all AIDA ships departing from German ports now able to connect to shore-side electricity during their time in port.