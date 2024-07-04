Regent Launches New Independence Day ‘Sail Into Savings’ Offer

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has launched a new Sail into Savings promotion, offering guests up to 40 percent on select 2024 and 2025 voyages.

Running between July 3 and July 19, 2024, this Independence Day offer is valid on 67 voyages, ranging from 7 to 24 nights, sailing to Africa, Asia, Australia, Alaska, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, South America and the South Pacific.

“Our generous new Sail Into Savings offer celebrates Independence Day by providing luxury travelers the opportunity to immerse themselves in The Most Inclusive Luxury Experience while exploring a vibrant tapestry of destinations such as Bora Bora in French Polynesia, Buenos Aires in Argentina, or Amsterdam in the Netherlands,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “We pride ourselves on offering our guests immersive and culturally enlightening itineraries while enjoying incredible value on board The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet.”

The Sail Into Savings offer applies to new bookings on select voyages and suites aboard all six ships in the Regent fleet. Additionally, guests can get another 5 percent off their cruise fare by reserving their suite with a non-refundable deposit.

Featured itineraries include: