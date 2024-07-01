Hurtigruten Retrieves 4,500 ‘Bubbles from the Sea’ off the Coast of Norway

Hurtigruten has retrieved a new batch of “Bubbles from the Sea’ sparkling wine, stored underwater to mature off the Norwegian coast near Kirkenes.

Launched in 2023, “Bubbles from the Sea” is the first sparkling wine to be aged underwater in the Arctic region, according to a company statement.

The 2024 batch of “Bubbles from the Sea” includes 4,500 bottles stored at a depth of 34 meters (112 feet), 70 degrees north outside Bugøynes near Kirkenes since November last year. This season’s batch is an increase of the 1,500 bottles submerged for the 2023 season.

“By storing sparkling wine at the bottom of the sea under favorable conditions, we have managed to create a unique taste experience that stands out from other products on the market. Innovation and creativity are key to success in our industry, and we will continue to explore new and exciting ways to create unique products,” said Hurtigruten CEO, Hedda Felin.

“The cooler temperatures of waters such as the Norwegian Sea are even better suited to sparkling wines. The stable underwater environment enhances the structure of the wine, improving effervescence to create smoother, softer bubbles while moderating acidity and sweetness for more rounded tannins”, said Tani Gurra, front of house and beverage director for Hurtigruten.

In response to a high demand, Hurtigruten will submerge 5,000 bottles this September at a new, secret location along the Norwegian coast.