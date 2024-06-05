Vancouver Awards Recognize 5 Cruise Lines for Environmental Leadership

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority celebrated environmental leadership at the Port of Vancouver with its annual Blue Circle Awards.

The award recognizes terminals, marine operators, tenants, and cruise and shipping lines for their green initiatives, the port authority said in a press release.

A total of five cruise lines were awarded, including Disney Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean International and Viking Ocean.

Being recognized for the 13th time, Princess Cruises was one of the highlights of this years Blue Circle Awards.

Disney Cruise Line was also highlighted by the port authority for receiving the award every year it homeported in Vancouver.

Along with shipping lines and coastal marine operators, the brands were recognized for sustainable actions, such as reducing emissions and underwater noise.

Connecting to shore power and using alternative fuels and technologies, such as wind propulsion and batteries, are examples of sustainable leadership, the port authority said.

“We are honored to acknowledge the leadership shown by so many in our port community towards supporting trade in a way that protects the environment,” said Peter Xotta, president and CEO at the port authority, the federal agency mandated to enable Canada’s trade through the Port of Vancouver while protecting the environment and considering local communities.

“Terminals and tenants, marine operators, and shipping and cruise lines are the engines that move Canada’s trade through the Port of Vancouver every day—supporting jobs and economic prosperity from coast to coast—and we are proud to celebrate the efforts they are making to ensure this vital work is done in a sustainable way,” he added.

The Blue Circle Awards were launched in 2009 and recognize Port of Vancouver operators and customers with the highest participation in the port authority’s EcoAction and Energy Action programs.