V.Group Acquired by Consortium Led by STAR Capital

V.Group has announced that a consortium led by STAR Capital including Ackermans & van Haaren and others has signed an agreement to acquire the company from Advent International.

The transaction is subject to regulatory consents and is expected to complete in early autumn 2024. Financial terms have not been disclosed.

This transaction is an endorsement of V.’s client-focused strategy and ambition to be the Committed Partner of Progress for Everything at Sea, according to a press release.

STAR and the Consortium will provide V. with a strong financial foundation from which to further grow and to accelerate the continuing strategic development of the company, all the while further enhancing V.’s steadfast commitments to clients, seafarers, and the responsible stewardship of the seas.

Rene Kofod-Olsen, CEO of V. said: “I am truly excited to welcome such well-respected, long-term investors with deep shipping sector experience to assume the ownership of V. I have no doubt that this transaction will further strengthen V., allowing us to accelerate investments across our shipping and services platform to the benefit of our customers, employees and the industry.”

Graham Westgarth, Chair of V. said: “I would like to congratulate the V. team on their new ownership with STAR and its Consortium and continuing the tremendously positive developments of recent years, in establishing V. as the shipping industry’s partner of choice. I am looking forward to the company’s continued success.”

Aditya Bindal, Partner of STAR said: “V. is an excellent fit for STAR’s investment strategy with its strong brand and leading position in a highly fragmented market, making it a natural leader in providing technical management and marine services to fleet owners and operators, including those turning to outsourced services for the first time. We have been impressed by the team, their track record and vision for the company, and look forward to supporting them as they continue to deliver value for the company’s customers, consistently and over time.”