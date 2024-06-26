Ritz-Carlton Cruise Ship Heading to Asia

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is expanding into the Asia-Pacific region with the Luminara, offering ten new itineraries between December 2025 and May 2026.

The sailings will explore 28 ports across 10 countries, including Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan and Thailand.

“As luxury travelers continue to seek unforgettable, personalized experiences around the world, we are thrilled to introduce voyages in the Asia-Pacific region,” commented Jim Murren, executive chairman and CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “These new itineraries exemplify our steadfast commitment to continually raising the bar in luxury cruising, offering innovative ways to experience our superyachts and explore vibrant local cultures across the globe.”

Ranging from 10 to 15 nights in length and departing from either Tokyo, Hong Kong or Singapore, the voyages will allow guests to discover off-the-beaten-path destinations with stops in Hạ Long Bay, Vietnam; Puerto Princesa, Philippines; Seoul, South Korea; Osaka, Japan; Bangkok, Thailand; and more.

“As the first luxury hotel brand to venture into the cruise space, we are thrilled to announce the expansion of our yacht voyages into Asia’s most sought-after destinations. This milestone underscores our commitment to providing exclusive and immersive experiences that cater to the discerning tastes of luxury travelers,” said Jenni Benzaquen, senior vice president of The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, and Bulgari Hotels and Resorts.

“Today’s sophisticated adventurers seek intimate, authentic, personalized journeys that go well beyond traditional hospitality, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection offers guests unparalleled access to the world’s most exquisite destinations, all while enjoying the hallmarks of luxury and personalized service for which The Ritz-Carlton brand is renowned.”

Highlighted itineraries include: