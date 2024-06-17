Resorts World One Begins Homeporting in Indonesia

The Resorts World One has arrived in Jakarta, where it will operate six-day Singapore and Kuala Lumpur sailings, from June 16 through July 1, 2024.

This marks a new milestone for Resorts World Cruises as the first international cruise line to homeport in Indonesia, according to a statement.

Departures are June 16, 21 and 26, and July 1, 2024.

The cruise line and the local authorities hosted a celebratory event to commemorate the ship’s first arrival as well as its first sailing departing from Jakarta. Upon the ship’s arrival, the Indonesian tourism authority welcomed disembarking guests with cultural performances and souvenirs.

Another event was held on the Resorts World One with over 250 attendees, including Capt. Hendri Ginting M.M., director of marine safety and seafarers, Directorate General of SeaTransportation, Ministry of Transportation and Itok Parikesit, director of special interest tourism, Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia.

Other local authorities, travel and business partners, and Resorts World Cruises representatives were also present, including its Executive Chairman, Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay; Puan Sri Cecilia Lim; Colin Au, CEO and executive director and Michael Goh, president.

“On behalf of Resorts World Cruises, we are deeply excited to charter a new history here in Indonesia and be part of this milestone event as the first international cruise line to homeport in Indonesia with the Resorts World One. The responses have been very positive and we look forward to a successful deployment from Jakarta,” said Goh. “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Indonesian government and authorities, together with our travel partners and customers for their ongoing support. Together, we are pioneering the growth of the Indonesian cruise tourism industry for both inbound and outbound.”

Capt. Hendri Ginting added: “On behalf of the Ministry of Transportation, we would like to congratulate Resorts World Cruises on being the first international cruise line to establish a homeport in Indonesia with the arrival of the Resorts World One. The presence of the Resorts World One will not only stimulate the local economy but also enrich the diversity of our tourism destinations. With the luxurious accommodations and world-class facilities, Resorts World One will attract a new segment of cruise passengers from both within and outside the country.”

Parikesit said: “It is our hope that the deployment of the Resorts World One in Jakarta will provide positive prospects and increase the number of international tourists visiting Indonesia, which will also boost the country’s foreign exchange. This deployment will also enable the port of Tanjong Priok to not only be a homeport but also a cruise hub and destination for more cruise tourists to explore various local destinations”