Oceania Cruises Relaunches Personalized Cruise Vacation Guide

Oceania Cruises is relaunching its Cruise Vacation Guide, giving guests a personalized portfolio inclusive of pre-cruise information before setting sail, according to a company statement.

The newly relaunched Cruise Vacation Guide will include a personalized welcome letter from Oceania Cruises President, Frank A. Del Rio, a “Welcome Aboard” booklet with general cruise information and a deck-by-deck guide per ship, four reusable luggage tags and personalized luggage tag inserts.

Guests will now be able to access a digital shore excursion overview booklet on the Oceania Cruises website under Shore Excursions, and through their booking portal, in addition to receiving a digital PDF of shore excursion offerings specific to their voyage.

“It’s important to us that travelers sailing with Oceania Cruises enjoy a personalized and seamless experience from the time they book their voyage until their return home,” said Del Rio. “While most other lines are making the shift to a fully digital experience, we are responding to our guests’ preference for physical, in-hand documents, showing our dedication to meet the needs of our guests while also providing digital versions.”

The Cruise Vacation Guide will be sent to guests approximately 60 to 70 days before their embarkation date.