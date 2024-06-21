New Luggage Cruise Transportation Service Launched

My Cruise Porter, a new luggage transportation service, was launched on Friday, according to a press release.

The project is led by industry professionals Jim Crane and Keith Winters and is said to be focusing on eliminating “travel stress and luggage burdens.”

Inspired by their careers in the hospitality and logistics sectors, the duo wants to enhance the cruising experience while reducing operational costs for cruise lines.

According to its founders, the service delivers bags from travelers’ doorsteps directly to their cruise ship staterooms.

My Cruise Porter said its concierge handling is unparalleled, leveraging an infrastructure that includes truck fleets, physical port facilities and aircraft transportation

The startup company noted that its portfolio of assets ensures “top-tier concierge service” for clients, while enhancing the efficiency of hotels and cruise lines.

“Our goal is to revolutionize travel by providing a stress-free journey for people to explore the world and arrive at their destinations without the hassles traditionally associated with it,” said Keith Winters.

“We want to turn every journey into a delightful experience, from the moment travelers step out of their homes until they return,” he added.

As a founding member of Crane Worldwide Logistics, which now spans 130 offices across 30 countries, Keith brings 25 years of expertise in vessel logistical services, according to My Cruise Porter.

Along with Jim Crane, he is also launching a golf club transporting service named Forecaddie. My Cruise Porter said Crane brings a background in logistics and sports to both projects.

“We are combining the best practices from hospitality, sports entertainment, and logistics to offer a holistic solution that caters to the needs of modern travelers,” said Crane.

“Our approach is centered around efficiency, comfort, and, most importantly, freedom from the baggage constraints that have long plagued the travel experience. With our global network, no provider has the resources to deliver a better experience.”