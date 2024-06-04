Juneau to Limit Cruise Passenger Arrivals

The City and Borough of Juneau (CBJ) and cruise lines calling on the port have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to help manage visitor industry volume in the capital city, according to a press release.

The agreement establishes a limit of 16,000 lower berths per day, with 12,000 on Saturday and also includes a commitment to meet annually to optimize the schedule, review visitor numbers and discuss community goals.

Negotiated by CBJ and Cruise Lines International Association in Alaska (CLIA), the latest MOA is said to be based on recommendations established by the Visitor Industry Task Force (VITF) in 2021 and furthers the partnership among the parties.

“The cruise industry is vital to our local economy, and we need to improve our infrastructure and grow our tour capacity to create a great guest experience and reduce impacts on residents,” said Juneau Visitor Industry Director Alexandra Pierce.

“With this agreement, we are committing to a cap to manage our busiest days and to meet annually to ensure that our visitor numbers remain sustainable. This work is difficult, time-consuming and extremely important for our community. We appreciate the partners who helped us get here,” she added.

The daily thresholds recognize the need to preserve the resident and visitor experience, CBJ said, and provide a predictable market for the many local businesses that rely on the cruise industry.

It also demonstrates partnership and collaboration between the community and industry as they work together to maintain a vibrant and sustainable visitor industry in Juneau and Southeast Alaska, the City added.

“This latest agreement reflects the industry’s ongoing commitment to work with CBJ and the residents of Juneau to deliver win-win partnerships. Cruise lines are committed to being strong partners with the community and the City’s leadership has been instrumental in maintaining a dialogue to foster solutions to the issues highlighted by the VITF,” said Renée Limoge Reeve, Vice President of Government and Community Relations at CLIA.

“We’ve heard the community’s concerns and will continue to partner with CBJ to improve the experience of residents and visitors alike.”