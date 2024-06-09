Twitter Facebook Linkedin
JRE Chef Hunziker Joins Swan Hellenic’s Culinary Arctic Expedition

Christoph Hunziker

Chef Christoph Hunziker will join Swan Hellenic’s 10-day culinary expedition to the Arctic sailing aboard the SH Diana this summer.

Part of the Maric project in collaboration with JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs, the voyage sails roundtrip from Tromsø on July 10, 2024.

Throughout the journey, Chef Hunziker will prepare his signature dishes and a specially curated menu for a Gala Dinner.

Chef Hunziker will also entertain guests with a cooking show and lead gastronomic excursions ashore, enabling guests to experience local culinary traditions and specialties, the company said.

Swan Hellenic’s culinary adventure will navigate through the wilderness of Bear Island, continuing around Cape Lee and Dolerittneset before venturing to Koefoedodden on Hopen Island. Returning to Norway, the cruise will stop in the village of Skarsvåg, visit the North Cape and journey to Alta.

