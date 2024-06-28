Hurtigruten Celebrates 131st Anniversary with Birthday Sale

Hurtigruten is celebrating 131 years of sailing the Norwegian coastline with a North American Birthday Sale, running from June 25 to July 16, 2024

Discounts include up to 50 percent off Original Coastal Express Voyages and up to 35 percent off Signature Voyages for the 2024-25 season. Additionally, guests booking 2025-26 departures will save up to 15 percent off, plus receive 5,000 Norwegian kroner (around $450).

Since July 2, 1893, Hurtigruten has sailed almost the same 34 ports as its Original Coastal Express Voyages do today. Sailing from Bergen to Kirkenes and back, the route visits 34 coastal communities set amongst fjords.

Last year, the cruise line introduced the Svalbard Line and the North Cape Line, offering a cruise experience with longer day stops, exploring the best of Norway’s coastline. These newer itineraries are part of Hurtigruten’s Signature Voyages, a premium experience that includes all-inclusive food and drinks, enhanced onboard activities and in-depth lectures by the Coastal Experience Team.