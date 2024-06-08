Holland America Line’s Eurodam Featured on Bravo’s ‘Top Chef’

Holland America Line’s Global Fresh Fish Program will be featured in the “Top Chef” series, airing in June from onboard the Eurodam.

The episode, scheduled to broadcast Wednesday, June 12 on Bravo, will include a special appearance by Holland America Line’s Fresh Fish Ambassador, Chef Masaharu Morimoto. The collaboration marks the first time “Top Chef” filmed the series finale in the Caribbean onboard a cruise ship.

“We are highly focused on providing our guests with exceptional culinary experiences, and teaming up with Bravo’s ‘Top Chef’ is an incredible opportunity to not only bring attention to our Global Fresh Fish Program but to give a glimpse into cruising,” said Gus Antorcha, president, Holland America Line. “It was exciting to bring Chef Morimoto on Eurodam to prepare a meal for the cheftestants and showcase some of his dishes we serve onboard.”

While aboard Eurodam, the final four contestants will get a surprise visit from Chef Morimoto before preparing an eight-course fish-tasting menu for the judges and experts. The winner of the penultimate elimination challenge will receive a $10,000 cash prize, and a 10-day cruise anywhere Holland America Line sails to.

“For two decades, Bravo’s ‘Top Chef’ has united fans over a love for food, travel and culture. And throughout the show’s iconic legacy, we’ve been collaborating with brands to elevate each season of the award-winning culinary competition,” said Jamie Cutburth, executive vice president of creative partnerships, advertising and partnerships, NBCUniversal. “This incredible collaboration with Holland America Line will deliver a unique opportunity for fans to see the final four cheftestants get a taste of vacation and fresh fish as they make their journey to see who earns the title of ‘Top Chef.’”

The June 12 episode will air at 9 p.m. ET/PT and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.