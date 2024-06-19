Explora Journeys Kicks off Partnership with Louis Vuitton for 37th America’s Cup

Explora Journeys celebrated the launch of its partnership with the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup during an event held aboard the Explora I on June 18, in Barcelona, Spain, according to a press release.

At the event, Explora Journeys announced its sponsorship of Emirates Team New Zealand for the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup, highlighting its commitment to competitive sailing and excellence.

The event included a panel session with Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of the Cruise Division of MSC Group and Grant Dalton, CEO of America’s Cup Events and Emirates Team New Zealand.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to excellence and our deep passion for the sea,” said Vago.

“Whether in competitive sailing or in building a new luxury ocean travel brand, it is only through the strength of our team that we can excel and achieve our ambitious goals. Furthermore, Emirates Team New Zealand perfectly embodies the perseverance and innovation that are at the core of competitive sailing. We are honored to support such a distinguished team and look forward to their achievements in the upcoming America’s Cup events.”

Dalton added: “We are very proud to bring the America’s Cup onboard Explora I today and to announce the Explora Journeys partnership with Emirates Team New Zealand. As the start of the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup draws closer it is these occasions that remind us how the excitement is building for what is going to be an amazing, innovative and highly competitive spectacle here in Barcelona.”

A highlight of the event was the presence of the America’s Cup trophy, displayed onboard the Explora I for guests to admire.