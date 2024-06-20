Explora II Delivery Pushed to September

Explora Journeys and Fincantieri today announced a joint decision to set a new date for the delivery of the Explora II, according to a statement.

“After careful and detailed reviews of Explora II it was decided that more time is needed for the final finishes to the ship to guarantee the highest quality luxury standards and to ensure that the new ship delivers to the fullest on the brand’s promise of an unmatched luxury ocean experience,” Explora said in a statement.

The Explora II will be delivered on Sept. 12 2024 and the maiden journey of the new vessel will take place on 16 September 2024 departing from Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy with a seven-night journey to Sorrento, the island of Lipari, Trapani and Siracusa in Sicily, Valletta in Malta and Tarragona, Spain.

Explora Journeys is contacting guests booked on the voyages affected, either directly or through their travel advisors, to arrange an alternative journey on the ship or sister ship Explora I which is also sailing in the Mediterranean Sea.