Cunard’s Queen Anne Arrives in Liverpool Ahead of Naming Ceremony

Cunard’s newest ship, the Queen Anne, arrived in Liverpool ahead of its naming ceremony on June 3.

Crowds gathered to greet Queen Anne’s arrival in Cunard’s birthplace (and the company’s headquarters for 128 years) while tens of thousands of people are expected to witness the ship’s naming ceremony.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “Queen Anne’s British Isles Festival voyage is celebrating the very best of Great Britain and Ireland and we are delighted that our newest ship has now arrived in Liverpool. This wonderful city is the spiritual home of Cunard, and we share such an incredible bond, so what better place to officially name our new ship than somewhere that holds so many special memories. We are all so excited for the city to see Queen Anne up close during what promises to be a very special celebration.”

During her maiden season, the Queen Anne will sail from Southampton to explore the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, the Canary Islands and the Norwegian Fjords, visiting over 60 destinations in 16 countries.