Cunard Reveals 2025 Event Voyages Program

Cunard has revealed its lineup of 2025 Event Voyages, sailing aboard the Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, and Queen Victoria.
These voyages feature a selection of experts in arts, gastronomy, wine and entertainment, offering an array of performances, Q&As and engaging workshops.
Cunard line will offer seven itineraries, ranging from five to 11 nights, beginning in February 2025. These include:
- Great Australian Culinary Voyage, the Queen Elizabeth: Features some of Australia’s most successful chefs, producers and food critics, as well as a three-course dinner and culinary shore experience in Hobart. Departing February 6, 2025.
- Film Festival at Sea, the Queen Mary 2: The seven-night voyage includes activities and events such as screenings, conversations with industry icons, quizzes and Q&A sessions. Departing March 8, 2025.
- 185th Cunard Anniversary Sailing, the Queen Mary 2: The seven-night itinerary celebrates Cunard’s history with insights from maritime historians and a commemorative dinner. Departing June 24, 2025.
- Dance the Atlantic, the Queen Mary 2: The seven-night transatlantic cruise features six dancers from the English National Ballet onboard, with performances from classic and contemporary ballets in the Royal Court Theatre. Departing August 8, 2025.
- Anthony Inglis and the National Symphony Orchestra, Queen Mary 2: Guests on this seven-night sailing will enjoy the world of classical music, brought onboard by Anthony Inglis, conducting the UK’s National Symphony Orchestra. Departing September 3, 2025.
- Voyage du Vin, the Queen Victoria: The 11-night voyage features talks, tastings and events with connoisseurs and industry experts. Departing October 13, 2025.
- Literature Festival at Sea, Queen Mary 2: The seven-night itinerary includes events curated by The Times and The Sunday Times, and the Cheltenham Literature Festival, with special guests such as journalist and broadcaster Sophie Raworth, and writer and broadcaster Richard Coles. Departing December 8, 2025.