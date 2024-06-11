Cunard Celebrates Record Bookings Following Queen Anne Debut

Cunard is celebrating record-breaking bookings following the launch of the new Queen Anne, according to a statement.

The cruise line reported booking more guests in May than any equivalent period on record, with Queen Anne’s Europe itineraries proving to be most popular with guests.

Cunard President Katie McAlister said: “We’re delighted to see such strong booking momentum in response to the successful launch of Queen Anne. This record-breaking booking period is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and we’re excited to have the opportunity to welcome so many new guests on board Queen Anne and the rest of our iconic fleet in the future.”

The Queen Anne set sail on its maiden voyage on May 3 followed by its British Isles Festival voyage and the naming ceremony in Liverpool on June 3.