Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Cunard Celebrates Record Bookings Following Queen Anne Debut

Queen Anne in Liverpool

Cunard is celebrating record-breaking bookings following the launch of the new Queen Anne, according to a statement.

The cruise line reported booking more guests in May than any equivalent period on record, with Queen Anne’s Europe itineraries proving to be most popular with guests.

Cunard President Katie McAlister said: “We’re delighted to see such strong booking momentum in response to the successful launch of Queen Anne. This record-breaking booking period is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and we’re excited to have the opportunity to welcome so many new guests on board Queen Anne and the rest of our iconic fleet in the future.”

The Queen Anne set sail on its maiden voyage on May 3 followed by its British Isles Festival voyage and the naming ceremony in Liverpool on June 3.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

62 Ships | 142,732 Berths | $46.7 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.