Crystal’s North America Trade Reservation Team Moves to Miami

Crystal announced changes to its global reservations and trade sales operations, including relocating its North American trade reservations team to the Miami headquarters starting May 1.

Additionally, the line’s localized teams are now completely based in London and Melbourne to support key global markets.

“Bringing our trade reservations team in-house is a strategic move that underscores our commitment to providing the highest level of service to our travel partners and guests,” said SVP of Global Sales and Reservations for Crystal Mary-Beth Meadowcroft. “By centralizing our operations, we can ensure more consistent, efficient and personalized support which is crucial for fostering strong relationships and delivering the exceptional experiences that Crystal is known for.”

Crystal also shared the expansion of global trade sales teams in key regions. In North America, Margaret Thwaites was appointed as the new southeast regional sales director. In addition, a team of new Business Development Specialists will be introduced to support travel advisors and Regional Sales Directors.

Stephen Joyner was promoted to senior sales manager for the UK and Ireland. The team has also recently welcomed Giorgio Costa as a regional sales manager for Europe, a cruise sales leader specializing in Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece, Turkey and other key European markets.

Evon Ler has been named the new sales director for the Asia-Pacific region.

“We are confident that these global enhancements and expansions demonstrate our dedication to our trusted travel advisors,” said Marett Taylor, chief sales officer for A&K Travel Group. “We appreciate their ongoing support and look forward to creating unforgettable experiences for their guests to enjoy across the regions we operate in.”