Crystal Announces Exclusive Collaboration with Casino de Monte Carlo

Crystal announced a collaboration with Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) to host the first Casino de Monte-Carlo at sea.

Guests can look forward to an array of gaming experiences debuting on the Crystal Symphony during the Chairmen’s Cruise from Venice on November 14, and on the Crystal Serenity in December.

The casino will also be featured on two future ocean-going newbuild ships and all new Crystal vessels, excluding expedition ships.

Onboard gaming activities will include slot machines, blackjack, roulette and more.

“We are delighted to welcome Casino de Monte-Carlo into the Crystal family as our newest collaborator,” said Executive Chairman of A&K Travel Group Manfredi Lefebvre. “This affiliation symbolizes our commitment to offering our guests the finest entertainment and gaming experiences available at sea. Together, we aim to create unforgettable moments and continue to set new standards of excellence in the cruise industry.”

Stephane Valeri, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Monte-Carlo SBM, added: “We are excited to join forces with Crystal to deliver the unique Casino de Monte-Carlo experience at sea. With our combined expertise, we are confident that we will provide a gaming moment unlike any other in the cruise industry.”

The Casino de Monte-Carlo will be located where the current Bridge Lounges are onboard both the Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony. The Bridge Lounge will then move to the Library on the Serenity and The Lounge (location of the previous casino) on the Symphony.

“We have listened attentively to the feedback from our loyal guests regarding their desire to have casinos back onboard, and we are proud to announce that we will deliver on our promise,” said Cristina Levis, CEO of A&K Travel Group.

“At Crystal, like at Monte-Carlo SBM, guest satisfaction and enjoyment are paramount, and this alliance with Casino de Monte-Carlo underscores our dedication to fulfilling their wishes and exceeding their expectations. We are confident the reintroduction of casinos will further enhance the overall cruise experience, providing our guests with the entertainment options they crave while sailing with us.”