Chef Juan Carlos Ferrando Joins Swan Hellenic Culinary Expedition

Chef Juan Carlos Ferrando

Chef Juan Carlos Ferrando, a member of the restaurant association JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs, will join Swan Hellenic’s 13-day expedition to the North Atlantic islands, as part of the Maris project.

During this voyage, Chef Juan will cook signature dishes for the guests onboard the SH Vega, departing from Dublin to Reykjavik on June 4, 2024.

In addition to his signature dishes, travelers will also have a chance to indulge in a specially curated menu for a Gala Dinner. Guests can look forward to a cooking show and gastronomic excursions led by Chef Juan, providing an opportunity to explore local culinary traditions and specialties.

Titled “In the wake of Celts and Vikings”, the itinerary sails from Ireland, to discover Scottish isles from the Hebrides to the Shetlands and Orkney, before heading to the Danish outpost of the Faroe Islands and then Iceland. 

 

