Western Australia to Boost Cruise Tourism in 2024-25

The Cook Labor Government announced a million-dollar investment in Western Australia’s cruise program to deliver the WA Cruise Tourism Strategic Plan 2023-2033.

The program seeks to boost the economy and increase employment opportunities for Western Australia residents by securing new cruise lines to visit the state; expanding the itineraries of cruise ships already coming to the state; and attracting more ships that will homeport in Fremantle.

WA’s cruise tourism program also aims to improve visitor experience, infrastructure and industry partnerships.

Tourism Minister Rita Saffioti said: “We’ve said we wanted to make Western Australia one of the event capitals of South East Asia and keep building on our reputation as a world-class events destination.

“We continue to deliver on that commitment, having secured major coups over the past year including Coldplay, WWE, Italian and women’s football, UFC and international rugby just to name a few.