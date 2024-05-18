Virgin Voyages Expands Caribbean Summer Season Pass

Virgin Voyages is expanding its Caribbean Summer Season Pass, introducing new “work from helm” sailings onboard the Valiant Lady.

The Valiant Lady is the line’s third ship to offer the month-long work abroad program, in addition to the Scarlet Lady and Resilient Lady.

Travelers can opt for four weeks at sea, visiting Bimini, the ancient Mexican ruins or the jungles of the Dominican Republic. Prices start at $12,000 for up to two guests.

New Passes Available:

June 7 – July 5

July 5 – August 2

August 2 – August 30

September 4 – October 1

The pass includes a Central Sea Terrace cabin; premium wifi for fast connectivity at sea; wash and fold laundry service; access to Richard’s Rooftop; two coffees from The Grounds Club; and welcome bubbles to say bon voyage.