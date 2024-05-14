Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Villa Vie Residences Introduces Lifetime World Cruise

The new Villa Vie Odyssey

Villa Vie Residences has revealed its new Endless Horizons program, which it said is to transform the concept of retirement for adventurers who dream of traveling the world without the hassle of planning or ongoing expenses.

With a one-time payment of $299,999 for single occupancy and $499,999 for double occupancy, individuals can now retire into a life of adventure and cultural immersion, with everything taken care of from meals and accommodations to community activities, according to a press release.

Residents will enjoy a guaranteed outside cabin and access to more than 50 active interest groups ranging from culinary arts to fitness and purposeful exploration, the company said.

“Our goal is to offer a seamless solution for those looking to retire on a fixed budget to never worry about ongoing expenses again,” said Mikael Petterson, Chief Executive Officer of Villa Vie Residences. “This is more than just a travel opportunity; it’s a new way of life. For less than the price of an average home, you can secure a lifetime of experiences.”

The Villa Vie Odyssey, currently undergoing an extensive refurbishment in Belfast, is set to embark on its journey across seven continents beginning on May 30, 2024.

“One aspect most people nearing retirement age are concerned about is ongoing living expenses and the possibility of outliving their savings,” added Kathy Villalba, Chief Operating Officer of Villa Vie Residences. “This program eliminates that concern altogether while offering the ultimate dream: exploring every corner of the world by sea.”

