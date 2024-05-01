Viking Orion Visits Kobe for the First Time

Viking Cruises’ Orion made its maiden call at Kobe on April 19, 2024, while sailing its Grand Pacific Explorer itinerary.

The Viking Orion embarked on the 92-night voyage on February 13 from Auckland, New Zealand. After departing Kobe, the ship set sail for Shimizu, Japan.

After its time in Asia,the Orion will explore Alaska, including Ketchikan and Hubbard Glacier, before the journey ends in Vancouver, Canada on May 14.

In addition to Orion’s maiden call, Viking is set to operate six sailings from Kobe later this year, according to a statement from the port.